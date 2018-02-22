2019 Hope & Recovery Luncheon

Actor, director, voice artist, producer and mental health advocate, Sean Astin has appeared on screens and in theaters for more than 30 years. He acted in films including “The Lord of the Rings” trilogy, “The Goonies,” “Rudy,” “50 First Dates” and “Click.” On television, he most recently appeared in “Stranger Things” and performed voiceover work on “Meerkat Manor” and “Special Agent Oso.”

The son of Academy Award-winning actress Anna ‘Patty’ Duke and acclaimed actor John Astin, he grew up under the lights of Hollywood landing his first acting role at 13. From an early age, Mr. Astin witnessed his mother’s battle with undiagnosed mental illness and her eventual very public mental health advocacy. Mr. Astin’s story of is one of hope as he candidly discusses his family’s battles in the throes of mental illness and how they were able to heal and feel complete.

Mr. Astin’s story has captivated and inspired many and East House is proud to welcome him as the keynote speaker for the 2019 Celebration of Hope & Recovery Luncheon. The event recognizes the efforts of those living with mental health and substance use disorders to live healthy, fulfilling lives in their communities.

Proceeds from the luncheon support East House’s programs and services.